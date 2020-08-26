‘Harsh comments’ from Melania Trump about Ivanka Trump were reportedly caught on tape

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know...

Donald Trump never fails to be divisive, with his controversial DT quotes making us face-palm on the regular.

The people who frequently bear the brunt of the backlash however are his family, specifically First Lady Melania Trump and First Daughter and political advisor Ivanka Trump.

Yes, Melania’s recent White House rose garden project has seen her compared to Marie Antoinette and Ivanka Trump is forced to exercise in the dark so as to avoid Trump haters.

Despite the two women finding themselves in similarly vulnerable situations however, there is speculation that they find little in common behind closed doors.

In fact, according to an upcoming memoir about First Lady Melania Trump, there is a lot of negativity behind the White House walls.

Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady is a new tell-all memoir written by former friend and advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. And while the book is set to cover all aspects of Melania’s life, it is reported to go into detail about her relationship with her step-children.

According to the memoir, Melania made some extremely negative remarks about Ivanka and Donald to reporter Yashar Ali, Wolkoff, something that was reportedly caught on tape.

And while the comments have not yet been made public, they are said to be ‘harsh’.

Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady is set to be released on 1 September.