Apparently Ivanka Trump cycles in the dark to avoid Trump protestors

Donald Trump never fails to be divisive, with his controversial DT quotes making us face-palm on the regular

Someone who is bearing the brunt of this backlash is his daughter and political advisor, Ivanka Trump.

The 38-year-old is a controversial figure, publicly ridiculed and made unwelcome from joining women-led movements like the Time’s Up campaign after condoning and even promoting her father’s polices.

That’s right. While Donald Trump is definitely her biggest fan, even saying he would date her if she wasn’t his daughter, it looks like the rest of the world isn’t so convinced – and Ivanka is having to take security precautions because of it.

While the family are known to hire security guards, according to reports, Ivanka and her husband Jared – both advisors to Trump, have taken extra precautions, now working out in the dark to avoid being seen.

’The president’s daughter and son-in-law like to attend early morning spin classes at Flywheel, a nearby studio,’ reported the Washington Post. ‘The room goes dark when the class starts – the better to pedal unobserved.’

We love a Psycle class ourselves, but if you’re having to work out in a pitch-black studio, you might want to re-evaluate some things, Ivanka.