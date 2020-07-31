Here’s why Melania Trump is being compared to Marie Antoinette

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Melania Trump is one of the most talked-about people in the world, and from her controversial fashion choices to her rules within the White House walls, she never fails to make viral news.

From her red gloves baffling the internet and her breaking a New Year tradition to being the subject of a recent sexist joke by her husband Donald Trump and her seeming to disappear, the past year has been all about Melania.

Unsurprisingly, the past few weeks have been no exception.

It wasn’t her holiday plans or controversially sloganed jackets that made news this week however. Instead it was a tone deaf announcement by the First Lady that angered the internet.

As the world remains gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, Melania Trump has announced a new project – the renovation of the White House Rose Garden.

The news proved to be immediately controversial, with users taking to Twitter to voice their concern at how the project will be funded, especially given the current economic problems.

‘Priorities for @FLOTUS!’, one user tweeted. ‘Spend more taxpayer money on a house that the rest of the county are going to have to fumigate once the Trumps are forcefully removed in 5 months!’

Another added: ‘Millions of Americans are in dire straits and @FLOTUS can’t find anything to do but revamp the Rose Garden which is code for funnelling taxpayer money to her friends.’

The criticism got so loud in fact, that Melania was compared to Marie Antoinette. In fact the last Queen of France’s name started trending on Twitter after the First Lady’s announcement.

‘I wonder if Marie Antoinette redid the gardens at Versailles when the revolution was brewing,’ one Twitter user wrote.

Another posted: ‘Marie Antoinette would TOTALLY nod her head to Melania trump’s tone-deaf aloofness if she still had a head.’

