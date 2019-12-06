Melania Trump just received some very honest feedback from a schoolchild

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes never failing to make us face-palm on the regular.

There was the time he said he should get a Nobel Prize, his statement that the Queen had the most fun in years during his UK tour and the recent snubbing of his children – seeming to forget his daughter’s birthday only recently.

This week however it was all about Melania, from the reasons why they don’t sleep in the same bed emerging to her frosty reception from a group of school children.

And let’s not forget the loaded statement that Donald made about Melania that got everyone talking, with the President alleging that his wife wouldn’t be sad if he was shot.

The most recent talking point around the First Lady came this week as she was given some brutally honest advice by a school child during their trip to the UK.

After meeting children at a Salvation Army centre in London, the 49-year-old First Lady was reported by a schoolchild to be wearing make up that was ‘a bit much’.

Yes, nine-year-old Quiana Mullings explained via the Daily Mail of the First Lady’s appearance, ‘I’m gonna be honest and say her make-up was a bit much. It made her look sad but actually she was very happy.’

Another young source Isabelle added: ‘Everyone was asking her random questions, what do you do for Christmas and that. We were talking about mince pies and she said she never had one but she was going to try one tonight. I thought she was really fun.’

Well, that’s that.