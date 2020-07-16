Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We can’t really say we’re surprised…

Ever since becoming President, the world has been analysing Donald Trump’s every move, searching for any clues about his personal life and what on earth is going on behind the White House walls.

One of the most puzzling things about the President is his unconventional relationship with his wife, Melania Trump, who looked visibly unhappy throughout her husband’s inauguration and is often photographed with a frown.

Despite usually focusing on Donald Trump quotes, the whole world has instead been examining the couple’s body language recently, especially amid the speculation that Melania has been replaced by a lookalike body double.

Trump appears to avoid holding hands in public with the former Slovenian model, something that body language expert Patti Wood has described as very telling of their relationship. According to her, it’s all down to Trump wanting to be seen as an alpha male and leader, rather than as part of a unit.

The same reasoning could explain several aspects of the First Couple’s relationship, with Donald Trump and Melania reportedly sleeping in separate beds.

Of course the couple sometimes live miles apart, with many properties to their name. It has been suggested, however, that even when the couple are living in the same place – the White House, they will share a bedroom but sleep in separate beds.

A source told Us Weekly that ‘it’s very “royal” of them’, alleging that the couple’s relationship has deteriorated since Trump became President, going on to explain that Melania feels ‘trapped’ in her new role.

‘She is not interested in Donald, the presidency or anything involving him’, another source reportedly told the magazine.