Meghan Markle is reportedly desperate to ‘shatter this image of being a demanding diva’ with the new royal biography

The royal family has had a tumultuous year, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffering more than most, made the subject of abuse and rumours since tying the knot.

Meghan Markle in particular has faced a strong backlash, something the royal family and Prince Harry in particular have had to speak out about on multiple occasions.

After rumours of feuds with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors and attacks on their ‘celebrity’ lifestyle, Harry and Meghan intended to step back from their roles as ‘senior’ royals, hoping to keep serving the Queen but become financially independent.

Instead, due to the whole situation blowing up publicly, the couple lost their HRH titles and Sussex brand, relocated over the pond to a ‘paparazzi-proof’ LA mansion and are in the midst of a lawsuit against the tabloids that bullied them.

But what happened behind the scenes? Why did the Fab Four fall out? And why wasn’t the departure from the royal family handled more smoothly? There are so many questions on the public’s minds.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that Harry and Meghan’s upcoming tell-all royal biography, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, is reported to have reached the bestseller list in just 24 hours.

Meghan Markle is reported to be particularly looking forward to the biography, with thoughts that it may ‘shatter this image of being a demanding diva’.

According to a source via the Daily Mail, ‘If Meghan had it her way, the book would be released tomorrow instead of three months from now. She said the book will finally set the record straight and show the world why they were left with no other choice than to leave the royal life.

The source continued: ‘She said the book will help give her and Harry a clean slate. Meghan seems to think that readers will finally understand the monumental anguish and turmoil she had to endure with a stiff upper lip. Meghan said people need to see her vulnerable side, something the book does in great detail.’

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is set to be released in August 2020.