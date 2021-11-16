Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Can you guess what about?

Last week, Meghan Markle‘s three-day Court of Appeal hearing took place.

The Mail on Sunday is appealing that sharing a “private” letter from Meghan to her father, Thomas Markle, in 2018, was against the law.

As a result of the appeal, a number of text messages sent by Meghan to her former communications secretary Jason Knauf have been published.

The hearing was originally set to take place on January 11th, but was postponed by nine months on “confidential” grounds.

Meghan called the original leaking of her letter “a breach of copyright, infringement of her privacy, and breaches the Data Protection Act.”

As part of the appeal, text messages from Meghan claim that Prince Harry was subject to “constant berating” from certain Royal Family members, in particular over her relationship with her father.

It’s long been believed that Meghan has long had a tense relationship with her father – he didn’t attend her wedding in 2018.

Shop the royal look…

Missoma Interstellar Ring – Missoma, £49

Missoma’s Interstellar ring is a favourite of Meghan Markle’s, with the Duchess spotted wearing it on multiple occasions. Made of 18ct gold plated vermeil, it features a Cubic Zirconia stone. View Deal

Monica Vinader Siren Wire Earrings – Monica Vinader, £125

Made of 18ct Gold Vermeil, Kate Middleton’s favourite Monica Vinader Siren Wire earrings have a gold finish with a Green Onyx stone. View Deal

VEJA Campo textured-leather sneakers – NET-A-PORTER, £115

VEJA trainers have become a millennial royal staple, loved by both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. And they’re not only stylish but sustainable, with their wild rubber ethically sourced from the Amazon Rainforest. View Deal

For context: last year, Meghan successfully sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) – the publisher of MailOnline and The Mail on Sunday – for articles that shared sections of her “private” letter to her Dad.

However, with ANL appealing the decision, new evidence is coming to light, including the aforementioned text messages.

In some, she appears frustrated with Royal Family members, writing that they “fundamentally don’t understand” her separation from her Dad, and further, that she penned the letter to “protect my husband from this constant berating.”

Knauf has since said that he regretted not being able to give court evidence sooner.

This isn’t the first time Harry and Meghan have shared their disappointment at the Royal family, with Harry sharing that he felt “let down” in their tell-all Oprah interview earlier this year.

He claimed that the Prince of Wales even stopped picking up his calls towards the end of 2019, shortly after Harry and Meghan had officially stepped down as senior Royals and moved to California.

“But at the same time – I will always love him – but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship,” Harry shared with the presenter.

Knauf claimed earlier this week that Meghan wrote the letter knowing full well that her father would likely leak the document to the press.

He also claims that Meghan was more involved with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durant, the authors of the unofficial biography of the Sussexes – Finding Freedom, than has been shared.

His witness statement shares that the book was “discussed on a routine basis… directly with the duchess multiple times in person and over email”.

Meghan has in the past claimed that neither Harry nor her were involved in the book.