One volunteer just explained what Prince William and Kate Middleton are actually like in real life

‘I think the thing that really surprised me is actually how much the Duke and Duchess genuinely care'

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and the news that the Duke and Duchess are taking it in turns to homeschool their children to their sweet phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale, this past month has been all about Kate and Wills.

In fact, according to sources the royal couple is ‘stepping up more than ever’ in the absence of the Queen and taking it upon themselves to reassure the nation.

They made news in particular this week for holding a virtual Bingo game for pensioners – and it’s hilarious.

But what are the most talked-about couple in the world actually like in person?

One charity volunteer opened up about the Duke and Duchess and what surprised him most about meeting them – and it’s lovely.

Alexis Caught, a 30-year-old volunteer at Shout, the UK’s first 24/7 crisis text line, has worked with the Duke and Duchess on several occasions, taking part in a recent Zoom call with them and helping with an Instagram takeover.

And according to Alexis, via HELLO! Magazine, Kate and William ‘genuinely care’.

‘I think the thing that really surprised me is actually how much the Duke and Duchess genuinely care because when they aren’t press around or an audience, they’re actually really engaging and asking very smart questions,’ he explained to the publication. ‘I think for people of their stature to actually be shining a light on mental health really helps to fight against the stigma and the misconception and the misperception that “it’s all in your head, it’s a load of nonsense, you just need to pull yourself up by your bootstraps.”’

Well, that’s lovely.