Kate Middleton just gave a sweet update on how Prince George and Princess Charlotte are doing

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and the news that the Duke and Duchess are taking it in turns to homeschool their children to their sweet phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale, this past month has been all about Kate and Wills.

Kate’s parenting style also made news with the Duchess of Cambridge said to have particularly strict rules when it comes to screen time.

‘Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum,’ Vanity Fair’s royal reporter Katie Nicholl explained to OK! magazine. ‘The emphasis during this time will be on arts and crafts, painting and doing things that aren’t screen-orientated.’

Taking part in a video chat with veterans over the weekend to celebrate VE Day, Kate opened up about her children, going into detail about how George and Charlotte are doing in lockdown.

‘We’re stuck into homeschooling again,’ Kate explained in the video chat. ‘George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!’

