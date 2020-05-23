Prince William and Kate Middleton are being hilarious this week

And it looks like there's more to come...

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK on lockdown and morale at a low, people are depending heavily on high profile figures to lift the general mood.

Leading the way of course are royal family members with Prince William and Kate Middleton in particular stepping up to reassure the nation in the Queen’s absence.

The royal couple has been making headline news for everything from their temporary relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, to Kate’s photography competition and their surprise video calls to the NHS and teachers and school children at Casterton Primary Academy.

One thing that has remained a constant is how funny they have been in recent months, with Kate and William said to be ‘letting their guard down’ over the lockdown and showing the nation their funny side.

This week, the Duke and Duchess held a surprise Bingo game via Zoom with pensioners and staff at Cardiff’s Shire Hall Care Home, and the video is hilarious.

From giggling at their Bingo rhymes to asking the players if they were doing a good job and getting hilariously roasted by one woman who thought ‘it should have been better’, Kate and William have never been funnier.

And given the success of their new relatable approach, we can hopefully look forward to more and more videos and posts showing the couple’s humorous side.

‘And your next Bingo callers are…,’ the royals captioned the Instagram video. ‘Visit our YouTube page via our Story to see more as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked staff at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, and care workers across the UK for their tireless efforts as they continue to look after the most vulnerable in our society. #ThankYouCareWorkers’

These two!