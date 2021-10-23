Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have barely paused for breath since Zoom was officially ousted in favour of IRL royal duties.

Between the launch of Kate’s Hold Still photography book, a round of doubles with Emma Raducanu, and a red carpet appearance with James Bond, the typically low-key Cambridges have being enjoying a little more spotlight than usual in recent months – and we, for one, are very pleased about it.

The Royal couple’s most recent glamorous outing wasn’t a trip down the red carpet, though. Rather, Kate and William appeared side by side on the green carpet in celebration of the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards at London’s Alexandra Palace last week.

Launched by Prince William in order to ‘generate a global movement to repair the planet’, the starry awards ceremony was attended by the likes of Emma Watson, Ed Sheeran, David Oyelowo and Emma Thompson, as well as some of the most exciting climate innovators from across the globe.

With guests asked not to purchase new clothes for the event, Kate recycled a lilac Alexander McQueen gown for the occasion, while William opted for a green velvet suit jacket that he’d previously worn to a charity gala in 2019.

For once, though, it wasn’t the Cambridge’s outfit choices that elicited the most headlines, but rare intimate photographs of the couple shared on Instagram after the event.

‘Behind the scenes at the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards,’ they captioned the series of tender snapshots, which were taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson.

Naturally, royal fans were delighted, with one Instagram user commenting, ‘How lovely to see genuine love and affection,’ while another posted that it was ‘like a scene from a fairytale’.

But it turns out that the viral picture of Kate with her arm around William isn’t the only PDA that took place at the ceremony. According to an attendee of the event, Kate and Will also enjoyed a secret snog while backstage.

Adorable.

Speaking to celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi, the eyewitness said,’Wills and Kate were all over each other whenever it was quiet and no one was really around, just like a couple of kids in love. [They were] still very discreet, obviously. It was a very casual vibe backstage before everyone was seated.’

The source also revealed that Kate caught up with some old pals at the ceremony, too; as she was spotted ‘giggling and sipping champagne like a school girl’ with her old school friend turned beauty entrepreneur Trinny Woodhall.

Sad we missed it, frankly.