Kate Middleton just supported a very important cause by recycling this dress

Last night The Cambridges attended the groundbreaking Earthshot Prize Awards in London, an initiative launched by Prince William in order to ‘generate a global movement to repair the planet’.

Though it was created in 2019, this marked the first time a physical awards ceremony was held, and what a star studded event it was.

Celebrities such as Emma Watson, David Oyelowo and Emma Thompson attended the prestigious event, during which governments and companies from around the world were rewarded for new initiatives and ideas to tackles the Earth’s most pressing problems.

The fashion industry has a bad rep for being one of the worst polluters, though many brands and designers are taking steps to combat that, so it was particularly refreshing to see some sustainable fashion choices being made last night on the red – or should I say green – carpet.

Of course, as Kate Middleton was co-hosting the event, it was no surprise to see that she chose to recycle one of her old outfits – something she often does – instead of choosing a dress from a new collection which she is no doubt spoiled for choice with.

The Duchess opted for a lilac Alexander McQueen gown which she first wore in 2011. She updated her look with a glittering Jenny Packham belt and Kiki McDonough earrings which she was last photographed wearing to her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017.

Proof an outfit doesn’t have to be new to be gorgeous.

During the event, Kate made an impassioned speech, saying, ‘If we don’t act now, we will permanently destabilise our planet and we will rob our children of the future they deserve. Our Earthshot Prize Finalists show us however that we can, by 2030, see the natural world growing, not shrinking, for the first time in centuries.’