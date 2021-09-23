Kate Middleton’s £400 cream dress is unreal (and here’s where to buy it)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are finally back in business. After a short hiatus for the summer holiday, the couple have ramped up their work engagement for the autumn.

Last week, Kate Middleton wore a power outfit to visit to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire to meet and chat the personnel who have been helping Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

And yesterday, she was even more glam to host a reception at what appears to be Buckingham Palace, to celebrate her book project, Hold Still, which comprises photographs taken by people around the UK in lockdown.

For the occasion, the Duchess looked elegant in a cream midi dress by Self-Portrait, which features a belted bouclé blazer top, and a pleated skirt finished off with a lace hem.

Cream Tailored Boucle And Chiffon Midi Dress, £400 at Self-Portrait

This midi wrap dress is cut from boucle, chiffon and fine lace. Designed with a long sleeved bodice that is fitted at the waist and falls to and pleated midi skirt. This style is lined with a self fabric belt and pockets. View Deal

SELF-PORTRAIT Belted lace-trim bouclé and chiffon tailored dress, £400 at MATCHESFASHION

You can pre-order the dress now from the Self-Portrait site for £400, and it’ll be available in sizes 4 to 14 from early November. It also comes in a chic sleeveless version, which is available now.

Kate accessorised her look with gold and pearl chandelier earrings, and whilst we can’t see the shoes in the pictures, which were posted on The Cambridges’ Instagram page, they might well have been cream pumps to match the look.

It would be the perfect dress for a winter wedding, should any brides-to-be be reading this.