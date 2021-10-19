Trinny London’s new launch is the 2-in-1 eye product you’ve been waiting for

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Lash2Brow is like a Swiss army knife for eyes

For many of us, there are two makeup items that would easily be our desert island must haves: the best mascara, and something for the brows. Fluttering lashes and defined brows shape the face like no other feature, meaning we can feel a little, well, naked without makeup in these areas.

Luckily, Trinny London’s new launch is here to help out on both counts; not only will it give you your dream eyelashes, it’ll also give you those ‘your brows but better’ eyebrows.

Lash2Brow is the brand’s biggest launch of the year, and has been four years in the making as the first brow/lash product in the range. As its name suggests, the product features a mascara for lashes on one end, with an eyebrow gel on the other to give you the fluffy, cool-girl brows you’ve been dreaming of.

The dual-ended buy promises a ‘polished, natural look,’ meaning it’s perfect for day time wear, or for layering up on when the night time comes. According to Trinny London, the mascara lengthens and volumises lashes for a ‘panoramic’ look, while the brow gel offers defined brows that never feel or look stiff.

The wand is available in several colourways, all of which feature a black mascara, and one of five brow hues. These range from a light brown called ‘Latte,’ to a cool-toned dark brown named ‘Espresso.’

Perhaps one of the most impressive things about the product is its price tag; at £28, this is an absolute bargain considering you can often spend this amount (and then some) on a mascara or brow product alone.

Introducing the product on Instagram, founder Trinny Woodall wrote: ‘A true beauty first, we’ve taken two of the most important products in any beauty bag and put them together to create the ultimate, everyday essential.’

She continued, commenting on the product itself: ‘Both infused with organic chestnut extract, our mascara and brow gel formulas help to condition your lashes and brows. Just as important as the formulas are the brushes: our cone-shaped mascara brush reaches every last lash while our micro-precision brow gel brush shapes and tames with total control.’

‘Your mornings will be easier, your beauty bag will be lighter – and finally, you can have a full face of Trinny London. I can’t wait for you all to try it,’ she finished.

You can buy Lash2Brow now at trinnylondon.com