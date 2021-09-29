Kate Middleton just caused a 550% spike in demand for gold dresses

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last night saw the world premiere of the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and it was very much a family affair for the royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Will and Kate, were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Charles and Camilla, as they walked the red carpet and chatted to the film’s stars, including Daniel Craig and Naomi Harris.

With it being the first red carpet they walked since the beginning of the pandemic, they pulled out all the stops.

Catherine looked radiant in a gold sequin gown by one of her favourite designers, Jenny Packham. The dress featured a cape and clusters of sequins around the shoulders and waist, and even has a regal name, since it’s called the Elizabeth.

It was such a hit that according to PrettyLittleThing, it caused a 300% spike in searches for gold dresses and a 550% increase for gold sequin dresses, as customers were so keen to emulate her look.

The Duchess accessorised with gold statement earrings. If you’d like to copy her look too, here are some great options, including the actual dress Kate wore, should money be no object.

JENNY PACKHAM Elizabeth cape-effect embellished tulle gown, £3,640 at Net-A-Porter

Jenny Packham’s ethereal ‘Elizabeth’ gown couldn’t be more perfect for special occasions – it’s intricately embellished with crystals, sequins and beads that’ll twinkle in the light. It’s cut from layers of frothy tulle and has a stunning cape-effect silhouette that falls to a floor-sweeping hem. View Deal

Sequin Angel Sleeve Maxi Dress, £81 at Coast

Show off your angelic side in our shimmering, party-ready maxi dress. Sparkling with gilded sequins, it features swishing angel-style sleeves, a sultry back cut-out and cascading tulle skirt. View Deal

ASOS EDITION disc and teardrop sequin wrap midi dress in gold, £150 at ASOS

This dramatic gold sequin dress is perfect for special occasions. View Deal

Monsoon Ariana Embellished Maxi Dress, Gold, £98 at John Lewis

Flaring out at the hem for added movement, this maxi dress from Monsoon boasts embellished detailing.

Adding a contemporary touch with its square neckline and long sleeves, it is ready to make an entrance at your next formal event. View Deal

Meanwhile Camilla gave off some serious Princess Elza vibes in a frosty blue gown by Bruce Oldfield, a favourite amongst the royal family, which featured a gradient motif of sequins.

Both Charles and William went for classic black tuxedos with bowties.