Kate Middleton has extremely sweet plans for Prince Louis’ second birthday party

'Kate won't let any birthday pass without a celebration'

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it and with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

No one is exempt from the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, with the royals among those to feel its effects.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle and Princess Beatrice’s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has been postponed following the outbreak. Most of the news however has surrounded birthdays and anniversaries, with April being a particularly special month for the Mountbatten-Windsors.

There are two royal wedding anniversaries falling this month – Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s 15th wedding anniversary and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 9th wedding anniversary. Not to mention, Queen Elizabeth turns 94 on 21 April and Prince Louis turns two on 23 April.

But how will Prince Louis be celebrating his birthday in isolation?

It is thought that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be throwing their son a birthday tea party, having ordered his presents online.

And while only his parents and siblings will be in attendance due to the outbreak, it is thought that other royal family members will be making virtual appearances during the day.

‘Kate won’t let any birthday pass without a celebration,’ royal expert Katie Nicholl explained to OK! Magazine. ‘So even though the family are in self-isolation, she’ll make sure Louis enjoys his day. She tends to organise fairly low-key parties for the children.’

And as usual it is thought that Kate will ‘stay up late making Louis’ birthday cake if needs be’, something the Duchess of Cambridge has admitted to doing in the past.

Well, that’s lovely.