Here’s why April is a particularly special month for the royal family

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken with even members of the royal family following suit.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle where she is tended to by ‘a skeleton staff of just eight’, Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have been isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been isolating with their family of five in their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

The royal family has been keeping up work as normal, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge alternating home schooling with official duties from isolation and the Queen even releasing a rare televised speech from quarantine to boost morale.

Amid the work however, April is a particularly special month for the royal family, with multiple celebrations.

First, there’s Easter – something that will be celebrated by families across the world. But within the royal family, there are multiple celebrations, with Queen Elizabeth turning 94 on 21 April and Prince Louis turning two on 23 April.

And the celebrations aren’t limited to birthdays, with two royal wedding anniversaries also falling this month – Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s 15th wedding anniversary and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 9th wedding anniversary.

It looks like the royals are going to be very busy this month!