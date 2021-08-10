Kate Middleton’s favourite perfume has been revealed and it’s going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this past year we’ve only been seeing more of the Duchess of Cambridge.

From surprise Zoom calls with essential workers to updates on her homeschooling the Cambridge children, 2020 and 2021 have been all about Kate Middleton, with her role in the royal family seemingly elevated over these troubling times.

She was crowned the coolest female of the moment and has been brought forward as ‘Queen-in-waiting’ something that royal experts explain is a clever move by palace aides who have realised just how popular Kate is.

This week, it was Kate Middleton’s signature scent that got the world talking as her favourite perfume was revealed and unsurprisingly went viral.

The fragrance in question? Orange Blossom by Jo Malone.

This is something that Susan Kelley, founder of What Kate Wore, has opened up about in the past,

‘I’ve seen people on social media who have bumped into Kate when she’s out shopping and have said she smells amazing, like raspberry and fruit – very clean, crisp smells,’ Kelley explained, before announcing that the fragrance in question is Jo Malone’s Orange Blossom cologne.

She’s said to love it so much that she reportedly fragranced her wedding with the scent.

BRB – off to stock up.