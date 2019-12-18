Kate Middleton insists on a very sweet tradition for her children’s birthdays

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that make the most news.

Yes, from Prince George’s sweet nickname and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass to Prince Louis’ hilarious updates, these miniature royals are no stranger to the headlines.

And Christmas is no exception, with everything from Princess Charlotte’s Christmas list to the Cambridge children’s Sandringham debut, being a conversation topic this winter.

This week however it was royal birthday traditions that got everyone talking as Kate Middleton opened up to Mary Berry about hand making all of her children’s birthday cakes in BBC One’s A Berry Royal Christmas.

‘I love making the cake,’ Kate explained to Mary Berry. ‘It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.’

The Duchess of Cambridge then went on to tell the legendary baker that one of Prince Louis’ first words was actually Mary Berry’s name.

‘One of Louis’ first words was “Mary” because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,’ Kate explained. ‘And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say “That’s Mary Berry”’.

She continued: ‘He would definitely recognise you if he saw you today.’

A Berry Royal Christmas is out now.