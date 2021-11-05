Kate Middleton just gave a rare glimpse inside her handbag

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are the most talked-about family in the world, and while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make headlines on the regular, it’s the Duke and Duchess that really make viral news.

Kate Middleton is undoubtedly the most talked-about member of the Cambridge family, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

She was crowned the coolest female of the moment last year and has been brought forward as ‘Queen-in-waiting’ something that royal experts explain is a clever move by palace aides who have realised just how popular Kate is.

This week, the Duchess of Cambridge made headlines for her attendance at COP26.

Kate joined husband Prince William in Glasgow for the event, and in the absence of the Queen who couldn’t come due to her health, the couple greeted leaders from all over the world.

It was her arrival in particular that made headlines as photographs emerged of Kate disembarking the train at Glasgow station, dressed in casual attire.

Her handbag was unsurprisingly the biggest talking point, as the photographs gave a rare glimpse inside Kate’s large handbag.

What could be seen? Folders and a slimline laptop, ready for a day of work.

And as for what wasn’t in shot, royal experts have previously reported Kate’s handbag essentials as a ‘compact mirror, blotting paper, a handkerchief and lip balm’.

Any chance of a ‘What’s in my handbag’ video now you’re a YouTuber, Kate?