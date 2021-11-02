Kate Middleton just joined Prince William at a very special event

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are the most talked about family in the world, and while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince George make headlines on the regular, it’s the Duke and Duchess that really make viral news.

Kate Middleton is undoubtedly the most talked-about member of the Cambridge family, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

She was crowned the coolest female of the moment last year and has been brought forward as ‘Queen-in-waiting’ something that royal experts explain is a clever move by palace aides who have realised just how popular Kate is.

This week, the Duchess of Cambridge made headlines for her attendance at a very special event, COP26.

Kate joined husband Prince William in Glasgow for the event, and in the absence of the Queen who couldn’t come due to her health, the couple greeted leaders from all over the world.

‘Fantastic to finally meet the @EarthshotPrize Finalists in person at @COP26UK,’ the Duke and Duchess posted to Instagram alongside a selection of images from the night. ‘This week at COP we will showcase their incredible innovations to repair our planet.

‘The #EarthshotPrize finalists will also meet members of the Prize’s Global Alliance, some of the world’s largest corporations, philanthropists, and not for profits – who will provide unparalleled support to the Prize Finalists to help scale their solutions. #COP26’

Uploading another post of the Cambridge couple with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, they continued: ‘Welcoming the World to @cop26uk 🌍 This evening The Duke and Duchess joined The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall for a #COP26 reception, which saw Her Majesty The Queen address the assembled delegates via a recorded message 📺’

Well, this is exciting.