Here’s how Kate Middleton will be celebrating her 40th birthday

Well, this is lovely.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ love of interrupting zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

It is the Duchess of Cambridge and her ‘aura of perfection’ that makes the most headlines however, from her multiple public appearances to her candid words about motherhood.

This week, it was her impending birthday that got the world talking, with the Duchess of Cambridge turning 40 this Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest talking point around the big day has been about how Kate will celebrate, something a source weighed in on recently.

Explaining that it will be a ‘scaled down’ occasion, a source told the Mail on Sunday: ‘There are likely to be low-key celebrations for the Duchess. She didn’t want anything flashy anyway – that’s not exactly her thing – but particularly given the current climate anything is likely to be scaled down.’

This comes after similar predictions from royal author Duncan Larcombe, via OK!. ‘Kate and William are not the sort to go away to celebrate on their own and leave the kids at home,’ he explained. ‘I think the same will apply to Kate’s birthday as it does to Christmas – it will be low key and it will be focussed entirely on the family.’

Well that sounds lovely.

Happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge!