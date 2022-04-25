David Beckham reveals his unusually sweet hobby

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

David Beckham took to Instagram this weekend, this time not to share snaps of his eldest son Brooklyn’s nuptuals, but another cause close to his heart.

Freshly returned from said-wedding of the year, Beckham is back in England, relaxing at the family’s £6million Cotswold mansion. Giving his 72.5million followers an insight into the gorgeous rural retreat, Beckham posted videos of the lush green fields surrounding the property and the family’s roster of canine pets, and perhaps surprisingly, his large apiary. That’s bee keeper lingo for bee hives.

In the latest Instagram post the veteran footballer posted a photo of himself checking on his several beehives with a tongue-in-cheek caption, reading: “Hi Honey 🍯 I’m home.. I love spring 🌷 🐝””.

The post prompted responses from famous friends including American Footballer and husband of Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady, who replied to the post saying “Bring me some 😋”, which garnered 287 likes by Beckham’s followers.

The father-of-four took up the hobby during lockdown in June 2020, while the family were isolating in the countryside, documenting the experience on social media.

Beckham, 46, used his DIY skills to put together his own white, wooden hives, uploading regular videos of himself in his workshop, sawing wood and nailing the planks together.

At the time Victoria posted a video of her husband working hard, with the caption: “New project…watch this space,” alongside a honey emoji.

The Beckhams’ Oxfordshire home, is located one the Great Tew estate in Chipping Norton and comes complete with a football court, swimming pool, wine cellar, lake and sauna. The couple also enlisted three-time Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett to create a “fairytale garden” outside, with a pergola and apple orchard.

The property has also doubled as a venue for some wild parties, including Brooklyn Beckham’s 21st birthday, which saw Stormzy and the Spice Girls perform on stage.

As well as their Chipping Norton pile, the Beckham’s own a sizeable property portfolio including their £31m Holland Park townhouse, a £19millon Miami penthouse, a £5million yacht and an apartment in the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai.