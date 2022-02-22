Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Cruz's parents said they were "proud" of their son, who recently turned 17 years old

After Cruz Beckham rang in his 17th birthday on Sunday, he had another big surprise in store. Cruz, David and Victoria Beckham’s third child, looked almost unrecognisable as his first ever magazine shoot hit Instagram – with the star unveiling a hot pink buzz cut.

According to I-D Magazine, photographer Steven Klein wanted the shoot to pay “tribute” to his footballer father. Donning a pair of grillz, football boots and very 2000s necklace chains throughout the shoot, he looked every bit a modern reinvention of his dad back in his Y2K heartthrob days.

Both Victoria and David wrote on Instagram they were “proud” of their son, with Victoria adding it was a “big first day as a 17-year-old!” She also revealed in her Instagram stories that the shoot was an homage to another of David Beckham’s earlier 2000 shoots for a magazine called Arena Homme Plus, sharing side by side recreations of Cruz and David’s photos.

She captioned one of her Instagram Stories, “He learned from the best!”

Videos you may like:

It remains to be seen if his dad shared more than just a few modelling tips, as a video Cruz filmed with I-D suggests he may have picked up on his father’s suaveness. While talking about his favourite musicians, he shot his shot at singer Billie Eilish and said, “I’m really into Billie Eilish, I love her music, I love her style and I’d love to take her on a date.”

“So Billie,” he boldly added, “you know where I’m at.”

Unfortunately for Cruz, Eilish doesn’t appear to have publicly responded.

The Beckham family is no stranger to the world of fashion and modelling, with Cruz’s parents Victoria and David touting a wealth of designer campaigns and even their own brands under their belt.

His older brother Romeo for example kickstarted his modelling career with a bang with an advertisement for Burberry when he was just 11 years old, and last year starred in Yves Saint Laurent’s F/W 2021 campaign. Brooklyn, the eldest child in the famous family, also landed a Superdry campaign last year and while 10 year old Harper has yet to land her first modelling gig, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if she followed in her family’s footsteps.