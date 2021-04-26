Why no one wore face masks at the 2021 Oscars

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

All eyes were on the Oscars 2021 red carpet last night, with it being the first proper IRL awards ceremony in a year (see the Oscar winners here).

The Academy Awards took place at a new venue, taking over LA’s Historic Union Station rather than the usual Dolby Theatre, and while there were a few Zoom appearances from around the world, the majority of A Listers attended in person.

Stars including Carey Mulligan, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon and Margot Robbie were dressed up to the nines, in bold and colourful designs by the likes of Valentino, Dior and Chanel.

They sparkled in diamond jewellery and matches their clutch bags to their outfits, but one accessory that wasn’t to be spotted on the red carpet was a face mask.

But don’t worry, that doesn’t mean celebs weren’t throwing Covid-19 safety regulations to the wind, it was all carefully planned.

Each attendee was temperature checked on the night, and was apparently tested three times in the week leading up to the event.

According to Variety, guests were asked not to wear a face mask on camera, but to cover up during commercial breaks etc when their faces wouldn’t be shown.

They reported that, ‘Because the ceremony — being held at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles — is being treated as a TV/film production, masks are not required for people on camera, an Academy staffer explained.’

Of course, the red carpet being held outside, celebrities weren’t required to wear a mask for the arrivals either.