Two royals have now worn this H&M ballgown

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton aren’t the only royals who love a bit of the high street it seems. While both Duchesses have worn items by M&S and Zara in the past, other Princesses (and Queens) across the pond can’t seem to get enough of H&M.

Queen Letizia of Spain has just embarked on a tour of Sweden with her husband King Felipe, and both attended a State Banquet on the first evening to celebrate their arriaval.

While she was bedecked in diamonds, her ballgown was much more affordable, since it was courtesy of H&M’s Conscious collection.

The navy dress featured a sheer top and ruffled skirt and looked like it could’ve come straight from the catwalk. If it looks familiar to you, it’s because you might have already seen it on another royal, back in 2020.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden chose the H&M tulle dress for one of her official 10th wedding anniversary portraits in June 2020, though hers featured sheer sleeves. Both royals accessorised with tiaras and sashes.

If you were hoping to get your hands on the party dress for the festive season, sadly you’re out of luck, since it was part of the SS20 Conscious Collection which has long since sold out. Shame really, as it only cost £229.99.

Both Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Victoria are advocates for sustainable fashion and this is the perfect example. The collection was made from futuristic materials including VEGEA™ (a vegan leather made from discarded grape skins), CIRCULOSE® (a fabric created from 100 per cent upcycled clothing and fashion waste), RENU™ (a high-quality recycled polyester), recycled glass beads and denim made from 100 per cent undyed organic cotton.

So it’s very easy to see why Queen Letizia of Spain would want to rewear the dress over a year after purchase.