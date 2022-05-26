This is where you’ve seen Kate Middleton’s mint dress before

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Just a few days after wearing a bold dress at a Buckingham Palace garden party, Kate Middleton is at it again. This time though, the Duchess of Cambridge has opted for a more subtle hue for another event at the palace.

If you think it looks familiar, that’s because she has worn it before, during the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’s investiture in 2019.

The dress is by one of her favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead, and features a high neck, button-down blouse top and floaty midi skirt.

It’s in fact not too dissimilar to the green Self Portrait dress she wore to meet with schoolchildren at Sybil Strachan Primary School in the capital city of the Bahamas, Nassau.

The Emilia Wickstead gown was created back in 2019, so you unfortunately can’t buy it anymore, however I’ve found some affordable options for you below, which are quite similar.

