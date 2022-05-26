This is where you’ve seen Kate Middleton’s mint dress before

Just a few days after wearing a bold dress at a Buckingham Palace garden party, Kate Middleton is at it again. This time though, the Duchess of Cambridge has opted for a more subtle hue for another event at the palace.
If you think it looks familiar, that’s because she has worn it before, during the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’s investiture in 2019.
The dress is by one of her favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead, and features a high neck, button-down blouse top and floaty midi skirt.
It’s in fact not too dissimilar to the green Self Portrait dress she wore to meet with schoolchildren at Sybil Strachan Primary School in the capital city of the Bahamas, Nassau.
The Emilia Wickstead gown was created back in 2019, so you unfortunately can’t buy it anymore, however I’ve found some affordable options for you below, which are quite similar.
SELF-PORTRAIT Pleated-chiffon midi dress – £350 at MatchesFashion
Kate actually owns this gorgeous mint dress, and it’s a great affordable to the Emilia Wickstead dress she wore to the Buckingham Palace garden party.
Y.A.S organic cotton tie waist midi dress in mint floral – £75 at ASOS
This mint floral dress is part of ASOS’ sustainable edit.
Ghost Rosanne Floral Print Midi Dress, Green – £74.50 at John Lewis
This mint beauty from Ghost is a great bargain and perfect for summer weddings.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex as they mingled with guests in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, with Kate braving the rain with a chic umbrella that subtly matched her dress.