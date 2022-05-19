Kate Middleton just wore the boldest dress for an appearance at Buckingham Palace

We're obsessed with this colour...
The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to attend the annual garden party. Kate Middleton wore a bold coral coat dress for the occasion, from of of her favourite fashion designers, Emilia Wickstead.
The royal added a matching fascinator by Jane Taylor, wearing her brunette locks in a chic bun. Kate finished off the look with a white clutch bag and coral heels, and we can’t wait to recreate her look this summer.
The Duchess was joined by Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, who also looked stunning in a white floral number.
Although Kate’s exact dress is not currently available to purchase, we’ve scoured the internet and found our favourite alternatives for you to shop. We don’t know about you, but we think that these dresses would make the perfect wedding guest outfit…
Get the look: Kate Middleton’s garden party outfit:
Fenella Belted Dress, £139 | Hobbs
The Fenella dress is both timeless and contemporary, featuring a shift shape, flattering panelling and a detachable belt.
Crew Clothing Linen Blend Midi Shirt Dress, £75 | John Lewis
This self-tie belt midi dress by Crew Clothing is a chic addition to any wardrobe thanks to the smart collar and sleeveless design. The soft linen blend makes it ideal for warm summer days.
Reiss Emily Belted Linen-blend Midi Shirt Dress, £188 | Selfridges
The Emily dress by Reiss features a button fastening, an open collar, a wrap design and a belted waist, and can easily be taken from day to night.
Ponte Fit + Flare Maxi Dress, £195 | Me + Em
This Me + Em number features an adjustable neckline, practical pockets and a dipped hem. It is crafted from heavyweight ponte jersey tailoring, so it will hold its shape throughout the day, no matter what your plans are.
