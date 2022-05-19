Kate Middleton just wore the boldest dress for an appearance at Buckingham Palace

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We're obsessed with this colour...

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to attend the annual garden party. Kate Middleton wore a bold coral coat dress for the occasion, from of of her favourite fashion designers, Emilia Wickstead.

The royal added a matching fascinator by Jane Taylor, wearing her brunette locks in a chic bun. Kate finished off the look with a white clutch bag and coral heels, and we can’t wait to recreate her look this summer.

The Duchess was joined by Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, who also looked stunning in a white floral number.

Although Kate’s exact dress is not currently available to purchase, we’ve scoured the internet and found our favourite alternatives for you to shop. We don’t know about you, but we think that these dresses would make the perfect wedding guest outfit…

Get the look: Kate Middleton’s garden party outfit: