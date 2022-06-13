Kate Middleton’s go-to handbag brand just launched their Summer sale

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With up to 30% off current season styles...

Looking for a new designer handbag? Look no further than Strathberry. This Edinburgh-based luxury label is one of Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands, and if it’s good enough for a Duchess, then it’s good enough for us.

The royal has been spotted wearing Strathberry handbags on multiple occasions. In fact, Kate just wore the ‘Multrees Chain Wallet’ for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Alongside the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle is also a big fan, and has been spotted wearing different Strathberry styles over the years.

If you were hoping to get your hands on one of the royally-approved handbags for the new season, then now is the time to do it, as the brand have just launched their Summer sale.

We’ve rounded up our top picks below, so keep on scrolling and get ready to add to your basket ASAP.

Strathberry sale: Our top picks:

Multrees Chain Wallet, was £275 now £247.50 | Strathberry

This beautifully handcrafted wallet with chain is the perfect day-to-night companion. The fold-over magnetic closure top is decorated with the signature Strathberry bar, and opens up to a surprisingly spacious interior. No wonder Kate Middleton loves this style. View Deal

S Cabas Bag, was £425 now £297.50 | Strathberry

Handcrafted from buttery soft leather, the S Cabas is your new go-to stylish shopper, made to carry all your everyday essentials. It features a spacious interior with a side pocket and a secure zipped top closure, and is decorated with the signature S logo gold-tone hardware. View Deal

Box Crescent Bag, was £495 now £445.50 | Strathberry

This bag is exclusive to the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. It features handcrafted crochet stitches along its edges. The design is enhanced by the two straps, a wide leather belt and a sleek chain, offering alternative wearing styles. View Deal

S Baguette Bag, was £275 now £165 | Strathberry

The S Baguette celebrates 90’s nostalgia with a contemporary twist. Its compact shape is made from textured leather with a luxurious crosshatch finish, and it can be carried either in the hand or over your shoulder using the thin leather strap. View Deal

Melville Baguette Bag, was £425 now £297.50 | Strathberry

This bag is a truly versatile piece that will elevate your look from day to evening and can be worn either as a clutch or as a shoulder bag. View Deal