All of Kate Middleton’s best looks from the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Duchess of Cambridge provided lots of fashion inspiration this weekend.
Kate Middleton made a number of appearances this weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and her outfits were nothing short of perfection. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge kicked things off with a sophisticated white blazer dress, before sporting lots of bright colours to finish off the celebrations.
The royal wore some of her favourite fashion brands, including Alexander McQueen and Self-Portrait. Of course, the Duchess made sure to add lots of meaningful accessories, including Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond earrings. Keep on scrolling to find out more about Kate Middleton’s Platinum Jubilee looks.
Platinum Jubilee: Kate Middleton’s best looks:
June 2nd, 2022
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white blazer dress by Alexander McQueen to attend the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday. She accessorised with a navy bag by Strathberry, a matching navy and white hat by Philip Treacy and Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond earrings.
June 3rd, 2022
On Friday, Kate Middleton was a vision in a pastel yellow dress by Emilia Wickstead. The royal attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral. She paired the sunshine yellow number with another statement hat by Philip Treacy, suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi and the Queen’s pearl earrings.
June 4th, 2022
The Duchess went for another bright number during a visit to Wales on Saturday. Kate’s red coat dress was by Eponine, and she opted for navy blue accessories, including Gianvito Rossi pumps and a DeMellier bag.
June 4th, 2022
Later that evening, Kate attended the Platinum Party At The Palace concert, wearing a white dress by Self-Portrait, paired with statement silver earrings. The best news? The royal’s exact dress is still available to shop, just keep on scrolling…
June 5th, 2022
On the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Duchess attended the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, wearing a bespoke, hot pink dress by Stella McCartney. As much as we loved all of Kate Middleton’s looks, this outfit might be our favourite…
