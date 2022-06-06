All of Kate Middleton’s best looks from the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge provided lots of fashion inspiration this weekend.

Kate Middleton made a number of appearances this weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and her outfits were nothing short of perfection. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge kicked things off with a sophisticated white blazer dress, before sporting lots of bright colours to finish off the celebrations.

The royal wore some of her favourite fashion brands, including Alexander McQueen and Self-Portrait. Of course, the Duchess made sure to add lots of meaningful accessories, including Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond earrings. Keep on scrolling to find out more about Kate Middleton’s Platinum Jubilee looks.

Platinum Jubilee: Kate Middleton’s best looks:

June 2nd, 2022

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white blazer dress by Alexander McQueen to attend the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday. She accessorised with a navy bag by Strathberry, a matching navy and white hat by Philip Treacy and Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond earrings.