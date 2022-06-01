Kate Middleton’s favourite handbag just got a Summer upgrade

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge would love this...

Kate Middleton has been spotted wearing her Aspinal of London bag on many occasions. If you didn’t know, the ‘Midi Mayfair Bag’ is one of the royal’s go to accessories, and it’s not hard to see why.

The black, croc print design is timeless, and can be styled with pretty much everything. However, one thing we’ve noticed is that the Duchess of Cambridge tends to pair it with more wintery outfits.

Kate was pictured wearing the bag earlier this year during a visit to Denmark, however, the royal has been opting for slightly lighter coloured bags as of late. Therefore, we bet the Duchess will be delighted to know that her designer bag has had a serious upgrade, just in time for Summer.

That’s right, the brand have released not one, but two dreamy raffia versions that will complement any outfit this season. We can totally see Kate wearing either one.

