Kate Middleton’s favourite handbag just got a Summer upgrade

The Duchess of Cambridge would love this...
Kate Middleton has been spotted wearing her Aspinal of London bag on many occasions. If you didn’t know, the ‘Midi Mayfair Bag’ is one of the royal’s go to accessories, and it’s not hard to see why.
The black, croc print design is timeless, and can be styled with pretty much everything. However, one thing we’ve noticed is that the Duchess of Cambridge tends to pair it with more wintery outfits.
Kate was pictured wearing the bag earlier this year during a visit to Denmark, however, the royal has been opting for slightly lighter coloured bags as of late. Therefore, we bet the Duchess will be delighted to know that her designer bag has had a serious upgrade, just in time for Summer.
That’s right, the brand have released not one, but two dreamy raffia versions that will complement any outfit this season. We can totally see Kate wearing either one.
Midi Mayfair Bag in Smooth Tan & Chevron Raffia, £595 | Aspinal of London
Handcrafted from chevron raffia and full-grain leather, this compact design is closed by the brand’s recognisable signature shield lock, synonymous with the Mayfair collection.
Midi Mayfair Bag in Smooth Tan & Brown Chevron Raffia, £595 | Aspinal of London
How beautiful is this brown version? A go to accessory throughout the warmer months, this latest evolution of Mayfair exudes style.
We already predict that this bag will be a hit with royals and celebrities alike. In fact, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley was spotted wearing it this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix. We’ll be adding ours to our basket ASAP so we don’t miss out.
