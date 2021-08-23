Princess Diana loved this flashy swimsuit – and you can still buy it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There’s no denying Princess Diana was a global fashion icon, one we still look to today for style inspiration, no matter the situation, including the beach.

Much has been written about Lady Di’s chic ballgowns and cocktail dresses, but her beachwear also deserves attention. When she holidayed in the South of France in the late 90s (which will be the focus of the new and final series of The Crown), she especially honed her pool-side look, favouring statement swimsuits in bold animal prints and neon colours, accessorised with matching pareos.

There was one brand in particular that she favoured: Gottex. She build a personal relationship with the label, which is based in Israel but stocked worldwide. In the UK, it’s stocked in stores such as Harrods, which is likely where Diana picked hers up, as she was a fan of the store.

GOTTEX Floral Chain Print Swimsuit, £119 at Harrods

As seen here, this swimsuit is adorned in two much-loved prints: the feminine floral and the high-drama chain. Featured on an otherwise simple and elegant square-neck silhouette, this piece is packed with personality and promises to be a swimwear staple for years to come. View Deal GOTTEX SEASCAPE TANK SWIMSUIT, £88 at SIMPLY BEACH

This stunning Gottex Seascape Tank Swimsuit comes in a breath-taking ocean sunrise print with underwired cups for a supportive fit. It is similar to the neon piece Lady Di wore in the picture above. View Deal GOTTEX KENYA SURPLICE SWIMSUIT, £123 at SIMPLY BEACH

Add a touch of feline elegance to your holiday swimwear wearing Gottex’s Kenya Surplice Swimsuit in a Multi Brown Animal Print, a nod to the style worn by Princess Diana on holiday (main picture). View Deal

It specialised in high-end swimwear and resortwear but has since branched out in sportswear, and the Princess of Wales wasn’t its only famous – or indeed royal – customer. Over the last 60 years, it has been worn by the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Caroline of Monaco, Brooke Shields and Queen Elizabeth II.

Of course, you won’t be able to shop the exact styles Diana wore on her holiday, however Gottex has got some very similar 90s-inspired styles for sale at the moment, so you can still recreate the royal’s look, should you be lucky enough to be jetting off to the Riviera sometime soon.

A piece to invest in now and wear forever.