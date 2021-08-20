One storyline in The crown season five is set to be extremely controversial

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The world is awaiting the highly anticipated return of The Crown, with season five set to be the most dramatic yet.

The fourth season saw its star-studded second cast make their final appearances, from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret to Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.

It was Princess Diana’s portrayal by Emma Corrin that made the most news however, earning the actress a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild award and a Critic’s Choice TV award.

With season five welcoming a brand new cast to reflect the passing of time, we can expect starring roles from Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki among others.

The real news has surrounded storylines, with The Crown season five set to cover some controversial events.

Three divorces are set to unfold in season five, with the show reenacting the separations of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips and Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Other key events set to be reenacted are the Windsor Castle fire, Princess Diana’s death and Tony Blair becoming Prime Minister.

A particularly controversial storyline that is set to unfold in season five is reportedly Prince Philip’s friendship with aristocrat Penny Brabourne.

‘This is a relationship which naturally raised a few eyebrows and sparked quite a few whispers, but Philip and Penny maintained they were just friends,’ a source explained to The Sun.

Opening up about the decision to cast Natascha McElhone, the source continued: ‘The makers of The Crown believe it is a relationship worthy of exploring and casting a veteran actor like Natascha is a reflection of how high profile the role is.’

