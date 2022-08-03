Kate Middleton just wore the ultimate power suit to the Commonwealth Games

The Duchess went for an all-white outfit.
The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, and was spotted wearing one of her favourite fashion brands.
Kate Middleton was joined by Prince William and Princess Charlotte, and looked as amazing as ever in an all-white power suit by Alexander McQueen.
The Duchess styled her wool blazer and matching trousers with a pair of cream and black slingbacks by Camilla Elphick, and accessorised with a diamond necklace by Mappin and Webb.
In terms of hair and makeup, Kate wore her brunette locks in her signature blow dried style, and kept things simple with a subtle smokey eye and a pink lip. Wondering what products she used? Don’t forget to check out our guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products.
If you were hoping to create the royal’s look this summer, we’ve scoured the internet for the best white suits to shop now. Keep on scrolling and make sure to add to your basket ASAP.
Get the look: Kate Middleton’s Commonwealth Games outfit:
Kelsya Cropped Double Breasted Blazer, £225 | Ted Baker
Featuring a subtle asymmetric front and sharp peaked lapel, this blazer has the perfect amount of polished style, while its cropped fit offers a modern edge.
Kelsya Wide Barrel Leg Pleat Front Trousers, £175 | Ted Baker
The wide barrel shape of these trousers feels both sleek and easy going (because why not have both?), while the tailored accents and concealed zip provide a touch of polish.
Compact Stretch Jacket,
was £179 now £143.20 | Karen Millen
A truly timeless addition to your smart styling repertoire, this jacket shows off a tailored fit, single button closure and notched lapels. Free from fussy details, this long-sleeved design is the ultimate sharp cover-up.
Compact Stretch Wide Leg Trouser,
was £129 now £65 | Karen Millen
Summer suiting at its finest. These high-waisted trousers come spun from compact stretch fabric for day-long comfort, and show off a thick waistband and hem splits.
Taite Tuxedo Blazer, £250 | Reiss
Created with the modern woman in mind, the ‘Taite’ tuxedo blazer is cut in a sleek, single-breasted silhouette. It has been crafted from an exclusive fabric and features traditional tailored design details.
Taite Tuxedo Trousers, £168 | Reiss
The matching trousers have also been crafted from an exclusive fabric with tailored design details. Pair them with the blazer and heels for instant impact.
Your summer wardrobe is sorted.