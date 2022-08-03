Kate Middleton just wore the ultimate power suit to the Commonwealth Games

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess went for an all-white outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, and was spotted wearing one of her favourite fashion brands.

Kate Middleton was joined by Prince William and Princess Charlotte, and looked as amazing as ever in an all-white power suit by Alexander McQueen.

The Duchess styled her wool blazer and matching trousers with a pair of cream and black slingbacks by Camilla Elphick, and accessorised with a diamond necklace by Mappin and Webb.

In terms of hair and makeup, Kate wore her brunette locks in her signature blow dried style, and kept things simple with a subtle smokey eye and a pink lip. Wondering what products she used? Don’t forget to check out our guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products.

If you were hoping to create the royal’s look this summer, we’ve scoured the internet for the best white suits to shop now. Keep on scrolling and make sure to add to your basket ASAP.

Get the look: Kate Middleton’s Commonwealth Games outfit: