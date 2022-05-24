Princess Beatrice just stepped out in the perfect wedding guest dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And it's still available to shop...

On Monday, Princess Beatrice was spotted at the Chelsea Flower Show in London. The event is famous for its fabulous flower displays and cutting-edge garden designs, and the royal made sure to match her surroundings in a stunning floral print dress.

Beatrice was joined by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who looked just as smart in a navy blue suit. The pair could be seen checking out all the different displays, and we couldn’t help but think that the royal’s dress would be the perfect wedding guest outfit.

Princess Beatrice’s floral number is from one of our favourite shops, Reformation, and it’s still available to shop. The ‘Carolena’ dress features a fitted bodice, stylish puff sleeves and a flattering slit in the skirt.

Carolena Dress, £248 | Reformation

The ‘Carolena’ dress is the perfect balance between comfort and shape. The skirt is relaxed with a high slit to let your legs breathe, and would look beautiful paired with heeled sandals this Summer. View Deal

The royal finished off the look with black buckle heels and a mini black bag, which are both from Zara. She carried a white blazer over her arm, which complemented the colours of her dress perfectly.

Video you may like:

If you don’t manage to get your hands on the Reformation number before it sells out, not to fear, as the website has lots of similar styles.

Violet Dress, £300 | Reformation

Reformation’s ‘Violet’ dress features a super similar print, with a slim fitting bodice and a full skirt. The loose fitting, off-the-shoulder straps and sweetheart neckline provide a romantic vibe. View Deal

Brixton Dress, £248 | Reformation

The ‘Brixton’ dress also features a floral print and is fitted in the bodice and waist with a full skirt. It also features a smocked back bodice and cross back straps for added detail. View Deal