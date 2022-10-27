Pandora has released a Spider-Man jewellery collection just in time for Christmas

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a fan of Pandora, then you'll definitely know all about the brand's special edition collections. From Marvel (opens in new tab) to Disney (opens in new tab) and even Harry Potter (opens in new tab), there is something for everyone.

For any Spider-Man enthusiasts out there, you'll be delighted to know that Pandora has just released a special Spider-Man collection, including earrings, red enamel charms and pendants which can be worn on chains or key rings.

We happen to think that these pieces would make the perfect Christmas presents, so keep on scrolling for our top picks.

Shop the Pandora x Spider-Man collection:

(opens in new tab) Marvel Hanging Spider-Man Dangle Charm, £55 | Pandora (opens in new tab) This charm features Spider-Man in his iconic hero get-up. Crafted from sterling silver and decorated with enamel detailing, it is engraved with the words 'friendly neighbourhood' and 'Spider-Man'.

(opens in new tab) Marvel Spider-Man Soaring City Charm, £45 | Pandora (opens in new tab) Crafted from sterling silver, this charm features Spider-Man swinging into action, activating his powers in front of an openwork web, with a sprawling metropolis seen from Spider-Man's point-of-view on the reverse of the charm.

(opens in new tab) Marvel Spider-Man Mask Pavé Stud Earrings, £55 | Pandora (opens in new tab) These sparkling stud earrings are set with round brilliant-cut cubic zirconia to make Spider-Man's mask shine, with black enamel to capture his eyes.

(opens in new tab) Marvel Spider-Man Camera Selfie Charm, £55 | Pandora (opens in new tab) Crafted from sterling silver, this charm is the shape of a camera, with Spider-Man in the display, as if he's just taken a selfie and left it on the camera for a photographer to find. The camera's lens features a bezel-set round brilliant-cut cubic zirconia, plus silver web detailing on the corner.



Pandora's creative directors, Francesco Terzo and Filippo Ficarelli, revealed all about the inspiration behind the fun designs.

"We were super inspired by the universe of hip-hop and youth culture, but also the coolness and art of old-school comics."

"So we developed an aesthetic for this capsule that is very powerful and distinct, with elements such as bold, graphic outlines and all-over pavé."

Which design will you go for?