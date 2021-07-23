Pandora’s muses shine in their new Wearing Occasions campaign

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As the world opens up and occasions resume, Wearing Occassions is the collection we're shopping...

Say hello to Gossip Girl’s Evan Mock, artist Cici Xiang and curve model Precious Lee, Pandora’s muses. Joining the likes of Georgia Jagger, Tasya Van Ree and Larsen Thompson as global ambassadors.

First introduced in 2019, the Pandora muses are a global collective of models, artists and activists who act as ambassadors for the brand. Previous muses include model and UNICEF ambassador, Halima Aden, actress Nathalie Emmanuel and now Editor-in-Chief of Vogue China, Margaret Zhang.

With all of them coming together to celebrate the launch of Pandora’s Wearing Occasions collection (available to shop in store from the 29th July). Designed to celebrate the labels iconic charms with endless new ways to style and showcase yours. Think key rings, hooped earrings and clasps. Which can be customised and worn on handbags, cosmetic bags, luggage and more.

“We tell our personal stories through our charms and how we wear them, whether on our wrist, neck, ear or beyond,” shares Francesco Terzo and A.Filippo Ficarelli, Pandora’s VP creative directors. “These new unique styles take our charms to unexpected places.”

As we welcome the return of special occasions in everyday life, the six muses – Evan Mock, Precious Lee, Georgia May Jagger, Cici Xiang, Tasya van Ree and Larsen Thompson – appear in Pandora’s new Wearing Occasions style series, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Barbara Anastacio. Join Georgia May Jagger for an afternoon drive in LA, or Evan Mock in NYC.

Take inspiration from the gorgeous campaign and mix up how you style your charms. Take ques from Precious and loop yours through your go-to hoops or, make a statement by adorning yours to a pendant necklace like Larsen.

Precious Lee

Cici Xiang Georgia May Jagger Evan Mock Larsen Thompson Tasya van Ree