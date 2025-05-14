Cinema aside, Cannes is a key calendar moment for red carpet style. So it’s little surprise that celebrities and designers alike use the event to create defining fashion moments. One standout so far? Alessandra Ambrosio, who previewed Pomellato’s soon-to-launch high jewellery collection with a statement piece that’s piqued the interest of jewellery lovers worldwide.

The showstopper in question: a Pomellato necklace featuring a 55.96 carat tanzanite stone, set in a bespoke bezel at the base of 78 gold-plated modules, each pavé-set with white diamonds. A true feat of craftsmanship, the piece required over 700 hours to complete.

Speaking about the necklace, Ambrosio said, “The moment I saw the Asimmetrico tanzanite necklace, I knew it was the perfect bold yet elegant piece to anchor my look for the opening ceremony.” Styled by Heather Smith, the Brazilian model paired the one-of-a-kind creation with an emerald green Zuhair Murad gown to truly evoke a sense of Old Hollywood glamour.

(Image credit: Pomellato)

For those without a luxury gemstone glossary to hand, tanzanite is an exceptionally rare gem found only in a small region of Tanzania. Said to be over 1,000 times rarer than diamonds, it’s known for its rich violet-blue hue and scarcity—qualities that make it highly coveted among collectors.

Proving the lavishness of Pomellato’s upcoming high jewellery collection, Ambrosio added an equally as impressive 37.73 carat tanzanite ring to complete her look.

(Image credit: Pomellato)

Landing in June alongside a number of other Pomellato pieces, the collection is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about jewellery launches of the year.