The origin behind Meghan Markle’s new pinky ring

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle has a fabulous new ring. Well, new-ish. She was first photographed wearing it in October of last year, for an official portrait of herself and Prince Harry, taken by Matt Sayles.

In it, the Duchess is wearing her favourite Cartier Tank Francaise watch, as well as her trusted Cartier love bracelet, which her husband is also rumoured to own.

Eagle-eye fans also noticed Meghan wearing a new ring on her pinky finger, which appears to be an emerald cut diamond set on a platinum or gold band.

Now it has been revealed that it was a custom made piece Lorraine Schwartz, who also created Meghan’s eternity band.

According to Page Six, it was made using a gift of diamonds the couple received from the Middle East when they were still officially working for the royal family.

She is also said to have created a matching pair of earrings using the remaining stones from the set, though the Duchess has yet to be photographed wearing them.