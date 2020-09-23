Meghan and Harry wore matching love bracelets in their latest appearance

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a rare TV appearance yesterday for a very important cause: to urge Americans to vote in the presidential election.

They made the appearance as part of discussed the importance of the TIME100 special on ABC, as Time unveiled its annual list of the most 100 influential people in the world, which the couple were on last year.

As well as voting in the upcoming US election, Meghan and Harry talked about tackling online negativity, with the Duke saying, ‘As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity. What we consume, what we are exposed to and what we engage with online has a real effect on all of us.’

The couple looked relaxed as they sat on a bench in what is presumably their back garden. Prince Harry wore a suit, while Meghan looked elegant in a chocolate shirt and tailored black trousers, paired with her signature suede pumps.

They also appeared to both be wearing a rather significant piece of jewellery: matching Cartier Love bracelets. According to the jeweller’s site, the iconic piece ‘serves to seal love that transgresses convention. The stark screws, ideal oval shape and undeniable elegance establish the piece as a timeless tribute to passionate romance.’

It comes with a screwdriver to attach it to your love one’s wrist, and while Meghan has had her bracelet for quite a few years, it seems like Prince Harry’s is a new addition.

Both royals are fans of the luxury jewellery brand, and it holds a special place in their hearts. Princess Diana’s favourite watch was a Cartier Tank Francaise, which Meghan Markle treated herself to with her first big salary.

She told Hello Magazine in 2015, ‘I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two tone version.’

Diana’s watch is now in Prince William’s possession, and we can imagine that Prince Harry’s new bracelet is equally sentimental.