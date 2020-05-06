Meghan Markle accidentally owns the same iconic piece as Diana

For their third wedding anniversary, Prince William bought Kate Middleton a Cartier watch, which was a special nod to Princess Diana.

How so? Because his late mother owned used to own a Cartier Tank Francaise watch, which was a present from her father, John Spencer, and she wore it a lot in the months leading up to her death (perhaps to replace the one she was wearing in that famous two watches picture).

This was also said to be Prince William’s favourite piece from her collection, and he inherited it upon her passing, while Prince Harry got her engagement ring, which he later gave his brother to propose to Kate with.

And speaking of Harry, completely coincidentally, Meghan Markle owned exactly the same watch as Diana, even before she met the Prince.

In fact, it’s one of the first designer presents she ever bought herself (it coset £5,000), to celebrate the fact her show Suits had been picked up for another season.

She told Hello Magazine in 2015, ‘I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two tone version.’

Meghan even had a special message added to it, ‘I had it engraved on the back ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.’

Little did she know that the watch would have another special connection, to her late mother in law.