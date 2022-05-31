Madonna and her son just had the best twinning moment

You need to see this...
Madonna‘s son, David Banda, just stepped out in a bright red dress from the Adidas x Gucci collaboration, and it’s safe to say that we love his look.
The 16-year-old was joined by his mum, who looked equally as cool in a black tracksuit from another stylish Adidas collaboration, this time with Balenciaga.
Madonna shared a series of pictures to her social media, captioning the post: “Family fight night”. The pair were off to watch the WBA World Lightweight Championship, and we think it’s fair to say that they stole the show with their matching outfits.
David styled his statement dress with a pair of yellow sunglasses, layered necklaces and a black bag which he wore over his shoulder. Madonna also opted for lots of layered necklaces, a pair of pink sunglasses, black leather gloves and platform heels.
Sadly, David’s dress is not currently available to shop. However, if you were hoping to recreate Madonna’s look for less, keep on scrolling.
Adicolor Classics Lock-up Track Top, £55 | Adidas
This Adidas track top comes in a regular fit, with a full zip, stand-up collar, side pockets and elastic cuffs.
Adicolor Classics Lock-up Tracksuit Bottoms, £45 | Adidas
The matching tracksuit bottoms are all about comfort, with an elasticated waist, side zip pockets and elastic cuffs.
The Adidas x Gucci dress is part of their new collaboration, that is set to be released this June, and we have no doubt that it will sell out in no time.
Jodie Turner-Smith was also spotted rocking the dress at the Met Gala afterparty just a few hours after walking the red carpet. The actress styled hers with platform silver heels and a statement necklace, as she walked hand in hand with her husband Joshua Jackson.
Will you be picking up the dress when the collaboration launches?