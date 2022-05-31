Madonna and her son just had the best twinning moment

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Madonna‘s son, David Banda, just stepped out in a bright red dress from the Adidas x Gucci collaboration, and it’s safe to say that we love his look.

The 16-year-old was joined by his mum, who looked equally as cool in a black tracksuit from another stylish Adidas collaboration, this time with Balenciaga.

Madonna shared a series of pictures to her social media, captioning the post: “Family fight night”. The pair were off to watch the WBA World Lightweight Championship, and we think it’s fair to say that they stole the show with their matching outfits.

David styled his statement dress with a pair of yellow sunglasses, layered necklaces and a black bag which he wore over his shoulder. Madonna also opted for lots of layered necklaces, a pair of pink sunglasses, black leather gloves and platform heels.

Sadly, David’s dress is not currently available to shop. However, if you were hoping to recreate Madonna’s look for less, keep on scrolling.