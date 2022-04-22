Madonna wows fans with latest TikTok video as she dances in underwear at 5am

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She's still got it!

Madonna has proved she has still got it.

The 63-year-old musician took to TikTok to post a video as she danced in a scantily clad outfit on the social media platform.

The clip was posted on TikTok, and shared on her Instagram account, but has since been taken down.

In the video the Queen of Pop showcases her incredible physique in a black lace corset, and lace thong as she gyrates in front of the camera.

Video you may like:

She accessorised with her signature silver chains and crucifixes laden round her neck, let her blonde mermaid waves down, and opted for a sweep of red lipstick .

While some TikTok users weren’t quite taken by the video, and questioned the Like a Virgin hitmaker’s 5am upload, many were blown away by Madge.

One hit back at any naysayers, and commented: “These comments DO NOT PASS THE VIBE TEST. She is Everything!! Queen still got it”, alongside fire emojis.

Another wrote: “Y’all bashing her but I hope I have this much confidence at her age. (I’m going to be 45).”

A third added: “Some of y’all professional haters. She looks great for her age. She Is The One And Only Madonna. Bow down with respect.”

The post comes shortly after news she has sold her Hidden Hills mansion, just one year after she bought it from singer The Weeknd.

Madonna has decided to sell the property, which boasts almost 13,000 square foot, and comes with a gym and pilates room, as well as a few additional tweaks she has made since purchasing her home.

Madonna is said to have bought her humble abode in April 2021 for $19.3 million, and has listed it for a whopping $25.995 million, which is a profit of almost $7 million.

With that in mind, it’s no wonder Madonna is celebrating with a raunchy dance.