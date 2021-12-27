Madonna gives rare insight into her family Christmas – and we are here for it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Madonna doesn’t do things by halves – including Christmas, as the Queen of Pop shared a sneak peek of her home, and how she spent the holidays this year, on social media.

The 63-year-old singer documented her festivities on her Instagram account in rare footage, and photos, of her with her family, and we can’t help but have major FOMO.

The music icon shared close-ups of her fully decorated Christmas tree, the gifts she received, as well as those her children, Mercy, and twins Estere and Stella, were treated to this year on her social media account.

In one video shared on the photo-sharing site, Madonna shared a compilation of how she spent Christmas Day; from the Christmas decorations, table settings, to the gifts and various outfit changes the whole family underwent.

The clip started with a close up of her blue and silver decorated Christmas tree, before it panned to the table decorations, which included a small crown beside her plate, and the candlelit feast.

The video montage went on to capture Madonna dishing out the gifts to her brood, and her children’s reactions when they opened their gifts, while Elvis Presley’s hit Blue Christmas played in the background.

Mercy, 15, gave viewers a closer look of her impressive collection of necklaces in the video, while Madonna’s nine-year-old twins tried on her crown, before singing and joking around with one another at the dinner table.

The heartwarming video continued to show Madonna’s children dressed as elves in green pyjama sets sprawled on the floor of the staircase, which we presume was after a long day of Christmas fun – the only way to wind down after the big day, right?

Madonna went on to share a selection of photographs of her modelling the handmade gloves Estere knitted for her for Christmas to share how proud she was of the gift, and her child’s talents, in a separate Instagram post.

She captioned the post: ‘Estere knitted my gloves for X- mas!! Can you tell how proud I am ?’

Madonna – who also has Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 15, as well as 24-year-old Lourdes Leon – also took to her Instagram Stories, which last for 24 hours on Instagram, to document even more of their Christmas.

Videos you may like:

The Vogue hitmaker posted a variety of new photos, including ones of her on her own sporting her crown, a red and white baseball jersey and red leather gloves, as well as snapshots of her with her children in front of a Picasso painting.

She captioned some of the photos ‘Queen Christmas 1’, while one of Madonna with Mercy, Estere and Stella, was titled ‘Christmas with the girls and Picasso’.

One thing is for sure – we know where we want to be next Christmas.