Carole Middleton was just spotted wearing one of Kate Middleton’s dresses

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Like mother, like daughter...

Like mother, like daughter, as the saying goes. The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother, Carole Middleton, attended Royal Ascot this week in the same dress that Kate Middleton wore back in May 2021.

Unlimited outfits and an endless wardrobe are what dreams are made of, but Kate Middleton shows us that re-wearing a dress is just as great. Did you know? Kate Middleton always re-wears her outfits for this reason.

There is no doubt that the dress is the same, but it is unclear if Carole borrowed the dress from Kate, or if she decided to buy it herself after seeing her daughter’s incredible outfit.

Video you may like:

Kate first wore the pink two-tone dress back in 2021 for a very sweet reason. The Duchess was meeting Mila Sneddon, a five-year-old cancer patient. Kate and Mila spoke on the phone before meeting and during the call, Mila revealed pink was her favourite colour. So of course, in true royal style, Kate made Mila’s dreams come true.

The Duchess told Mila at the time: “I’ll have to make sure I try and find a pink dress. Hopefully when, one day, hopefully, Mia, we’ll get to meet and then I’ll remember to wear my pink dress for you.”

When they did finally meet, Kate wore the bubble-gum pink ME + EM dress and made Mila’s day.

While Kate made the dress her own by adding a pink belt to the look, Carole opted for the original pink belt by ME + EM.

Sadly, the dress is currently sold out, but there are plenty of other styles available to get the royal look.

Get the look: Kate Middleton Maxi Dress

Sadly, Kate was not there to witness the matching moment, however they will likely have more matching outfits to come, as the Cambridge family move closer to the Middleton family later this year. The couple announced they are leaving London very soon.