How beautiful did Princess Beatrice look?

Princess Beatrice arrived at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, and her outfit did not disappoint. The royal wore the most stunning floral dress by Zimmermann for the occasion, and we are obsessed with her look.

Beatrice was joined by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who looked just as smart in his black suit and pink tie, which complemented his wife’s dress perfectly.

The mother-of-one also opted for pink accessories, wearing satin pumps by Gianvito Rossi and a floral straw headband by Juliette Millinery. Her wicker belt and matching clutch bag added a modern touch to her traditional ensemble.

If you love Beatrice’s dress as much as us, then you’re in luck, as it’s currently on sale. However, it’s selling out quickly, so we’d snap it up before it’s gone.