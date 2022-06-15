How beautiful did Princess Beatrice look?
Princess Beatrice arrived at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, and her outfit did not disappoint. The royal wore the most stunning floral dress by Zimmermann for the occasion, and we are obsessed with her look.
Beatrice was joined by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who looked just as smart in his black suit and pink tie, which complemented his wife’s dress perfectly.
The mother-of-one also opted for pink accessories, wearing satin pumps by Gianvito Rossi and a floral straw headband by Juliette Millinery. Her wicker belt and matching clutch bag added a modern touch to her traditional ensemble.
If you love Beatrice’s dress as much as us, then you’re in luck, as it’s currently on sale. However, it’s selling out quickly, so we’d snap it up before it’s gone.
Zimmermann Rosa Dress,
was £820 now £574 | Net-A-Porter
Feminine patterns, like the pink roses on this cotton and silk-blend jacquard dress, are a Zimmermann speciality. Designed with romantic puffed sleeves, it flows out to a tiered A-line silhouette and cinches at the waist with a braided belt.
If you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, we’ve scoured the internet for our favourite alternatives. Just keep on scrolling…
Get the look: Princess Beatrice’s floral dress:
Gabriella Floral Wrap Dress, £119 | Phase Eight
The ‘Gabriella’ dress will make a beautiful addition to your wardrobe. Designed in a soft pink shade, it’s cut in an elegant wrap silhouette framed by on-trend puff sleeves. Effortlessly dressed up or down.
Artisan Studio Floral Woodblock Dress, £70 | Monsoon
Take this floral number to every Summer brunch. Finished with puff sleeves and a V-neckline, pair the midi length with some neutral sandals to complement the floral palette.
Smocked Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £110 | Abercrombie & Fitch
This flattering midi dress comes in a soft chiffon fabric, featuring on-trend puff sleeves, a fully smocked bodice, a tiered ruffle skirt and a square neckline.