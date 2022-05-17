The inspiration behind Rixo’s new collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re looking for a feel-good summer collection that will see you through this season and beyond, then Rixo’s Havana Nights collection – launching across this month- is it. As ever with the cult label, there are prints galore, from abstract swirls, ditzy florals and paisley prints. Though there are some departures for the brand too, in the form of colour blocking and more paired back looks.

Founders and designers Henrietta and Orlagh open up about their latest collection.

How does it differ from the last?

H: The colour and print stories differ; this collection is all about the abstract swirls, paisley prints and ditsy florals – big, bold patterns that are joyous and inject some colour into both your day-to-day and occasion wardrobe… It’s truly RIXO! We have more solids in this collection too which is nice as it’s taken a good few years for our customers to get to love our shapes and fit and trust in RIXO for a simpler look. We’ve also expanded our occasion offering, it’s something RIXO is so well-known for, so we’ve brought back some classic occasion pieces like the Bluebelle and and introduced some new ones to the collection like Doutzen (available end of May).

What are your favourite pieces?

H: I love the Aspen, it’s such a versatile dress that you really can wear for anything, whether it’s a wedding, christening, day at the office or on the beach. Aspen is a classic shape for RIXO, and our customers love her as well as all the girls in the office. It’s so nice to see one shape on different ages, shapes, etc, and styled in such unique ways. (available from this week)

O: The Coralie is my favourite! It’s such a gorgeous combination of the tiger and scarf prints from this collection and they work so well together. The shape is also so flattering, cutting off at the shoulders and nipping you in at the waist. (available from this week)

This is your last launch until next season, is this a conscious decision to produce fewer new collections?

H: We changed our business model from seasons to drops during the pandemic, as a brand we try to be seasonless and it just made more sense to move in that direction. We wanted to offer our customer newness throughout the year but in smaller, more considered collections. This collection steadily launches throughout May, June and then a little in July and contains an updated PJ collection too!

What was the inspiration behind the collection?

O: We were inspired by our love of travelling and seeing new places. We were inspired to create a joyous collection that was ready for all the fun people were going to have throughout the summer months with family and friends. It’s a natural continuation from Bon Voyage but containing some more high summer pieces. Although as we do with all our collection the pieces been designed with seasonality in mind and the ability to layer them up as we get into the colder months, for example, the Ronan Zebra will look gorgeous paired with a roll neck, tights, and boots come the winter.

Does it have a sustainable element to it?

O:. At RIXO, we do lots of initiatives to ensure we are reducing waste as much as possible; we create smaller runs, so that we don’t have lots of leftover product at the end of each season/collection, we also design our patterns so that they’ll look the same if they’re flipped around or upside down – it means you’re able to use so much more of the fabric. We also create cute little scrunchies and hair accessories with any leftover fabric we do have. As I mentioned earlier, we always design in hope to offer our customer pieces in our collections that can be worn all year round.

Is it a challenge to always be inspired to create new styles?

O: It’s funny because I don’t actually think we are challenged to create new styles; we always have so many ideas that often it’s about cutting down the number of different prints and designs in each collection.