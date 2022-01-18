Kate Middleton had this very relatable shopping problem

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Just when you think the royals are a world apart from us commoners, which technically I suppose they are, you hear about snippets of their lives that make them very much relatable.

For example, the Cambridges’ special birthday cake tradition, Prince Louis’ hilarious first words, or even Kate Middleton’s Christmas outfit regrets.

While the Duchess always looks impeccable to us, it turns out that she indeed suffers from fashion ruts from time to time.

Once such occurrence was just after she had Prince George. While out shopping for kids’ clothes at one of her favourite brands, she admitted she was a little lost.

Designer Amaia Arrieta spoke to Hello magazine about the visit, saying: ‘The first time she came into the shop she was with her mother. It was quite funny because she said, “I’ve just had a baby and I’m a little lost. Would you be able to help me?”‘

Videos you may like:

Many new mums will be able to relate with this feeling of being overwhelmed, and it’s refreshing that the Duchess wasn’t afraid to ask for help. Since then, Kate has obviously has lots of practice and has become a big fan of the brand for all her children.

She is said to often prefer going into stores herself to pick out items, though she is known to order clothes online too, and have them delivered to Kensington Palace. Just like us really.