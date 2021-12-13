Kate Middleton’s regrets over her Christmas outfit are extremely relatable

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

This is particularly true over Christmas, from the Cambridge family’s Christmas photograph to the family-wide ban on Monopoly.

This past year, it has been the Duchess of Cambridge and her ‘aura of perfection’ that has made the most headlines, from her multiple public appearances to her candid words about motherhood.

This week was no exception as one of Kate Middleton’s fashion regrets resurfaced and unsurprisingly went viral.

The look in question was her 2019 Christmas day outfit, that she donned to take part in the annual royal walk to church.

In case you have forgotten, the OOTD featured a heavy grey Catherine Walker coat with matching green accessories, featuring her favourite Emmy London shoes.

Fans were surprised to hear that this iconic look was one that Kate regretted, but it turns out it had nothing to do with style, and was instead due temperature.

According to reports, Kate told one fan that she ‘really shouldn’t have worn this’ on the walk to church, reportedly explaining that she was far too hot.

It looks like everyone can make wardrobe mistakes.

Royals – they’re just like us!