    Kate Middleton delighted royal fans on Tuesday when she made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon. The Duchess of Cambridge was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and looked absolutely stunning in a blue polka dot dress.

    The frock is from one of Kate’s favourite fashion designers, Alessandra Rich. The Duchess wore a similar polka dot dress from the same designer when she attended Royal Ascot back in June.

    The bright blue number features stylish puff sleeves, a belted waist and a smart, pleated front. Kate paired the dress with a white handbag and matching white heels, accessorising with pearl earrings.

    As for hair and makeup, the Duchess wore her brunette locks in a sleek, straight style and went for a subtle smokey eye and a pink lip. If you’re wondering what lipstick she might have used, don’t forget to check out our guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products.

    Polka dots are a big trend this season, so we will definitely be recreating this look ASAP. Keep on scrolling for our favourite high street alternatives to the Duchess’s designer dress.

    Get the look: Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon dress

    Polka Dot V-Neck Midi Tea Dress, £39.50 | M&S
    There’s a certain vintage-inspired flair to this polka dot tea dress. It’s cut to a regular fit, with a figure-skimming waisted silhouette and a flowy midi-length skirt. A fixed tie at the back adds extra shaping.

    Spot Shirred Bodice Midi Dress, £40 | Dorothy Perkins
    This shirred midi dress features a polka dot print and a relaxed fit, perfect for any daytime event.

    Ro&Zo Polka Dot High Neck Maxi Dress, was £79 now £59 | John Lewis
    Designed in a flattering A-line shape, this maxi dress by Ro&Zo has a charming polka dot print, a high neckline and a sleeveless design.

    Uneven Spot Print Midi Dress, was £169 now £115 | Whistles
    Make an impact at any event in this striking blue, spotted midi dress. Designed with short, floaty sleeves and a high neckline, the silhouette is fitted through the bodice and relaxed through the skirt, creating a flattering fit.

