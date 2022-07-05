Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore one of her favourite designers...

Kate Middleton delighted royal fans on Tuesday when she made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon. The Duchess of Cambridge was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and looked absolutely stunning in a blue polka dot dress.

The frock is from one of Kate’s favourite fashion designers, Alessandra Rich. The Duchess wore a similar polka dot dress from the same designer when she attended Royal Ascot back in June.

The bright blue number features stylish puff sleeves, a belted waist and a smart, pleated front. Kate paired the dress with a white handbag and matching white heels, accessorising with pearl earrings.

As for hair and makeup, the Duchess wore her brunette locks in a sleek, straight style and went for a subtle smokey eye and a pink lip. If you’re wondering what lipstick she might have used, don’t forget to check out our guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products.

Polka dots are a big trend this season, so we will definitely be recreating this look ASAP. Keep on scrolling for our favourite high street alternatives to the Duchess’s designer dress.

Get the look: Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon dress

Polka Dot V-Neck Midi Tea Dress, £39.50 | M&S

There’s a certain vintage-inspired flair to this polka dot tea dress. It’s cut to a regular fit, with a figure-skimming waisted silhouette and a flowy midi-length skirt. A fixed tie at the back adds extra shaping. View Deal

Spot Shirred Bodice Midi Dress, £40 | Dorothy Perkins

This shirred midi dress features a polka dot print and a relaxed fit, perfect for any daytime event. View Deal

Ro&Zo Polka Dot High Neck Maxi Dress, was £79 now £59 | John Lewis

Designed in a flattering A-line shape, this maxi dress by Ro&Zo has a charming polka dot print, a high neckline and a sleeveless design. View Deal